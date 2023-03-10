Azerbaijani FM meets with US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the negotiation process on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, matters stemming from the leaders' meeting during the Munich Security Conference, issues of ensuring communication for free travel to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, the current regional situation, and prospects for the delimitation process.

Minister Bayramov briefed the US official on Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement, to completely withdraw its forces from the Azerbaijani territories, and its regular military provocations against Azerbaijan. The minister also updated on the country's position regarding the reintegration of the Armenian residents living in liberated Karabakh.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.