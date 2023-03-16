UN officials plant trees in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on occasion of 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. Participants of the meeting dedicated to cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN have planted trees on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghdam city, Trend reports.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and various UN agencies operating in the country took part in the tree-planting ceremony.

Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.