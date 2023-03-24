Azerbaijan puts perpetrators of massacre in Baganis Ayrim village on int'l wanted list (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. A total of 18 criminals, whose involvement in the massacre in Baganis Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district was proven, were put on the international wanted list, senior assistant to the military prosecutor, Spokesperson of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Firad Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Aliyev reminded that on December 18, 2003, a joint investigative-operational group was established by a single order of the prosecutor general, ministers of internal affairs and national security of Azerbaijan in accordance with the current legislation.

It was established to investigate, give a legal assessment of crimes against peace and humanity, other crimes related to war, terrorism, committed against citizens of Azerbaijan, identify and prosecute those who participated in the organization and commitment of these crimes, as well as raising relevant petitions to affiliated international organizations in connection with the facts of gross violation of international law, the official explained.

According to him, since May 5, 2005, the Military Prosecutor's Office has been entrusted with the investigation of this criminal case, and the procedural management of the preliminary investigation has been entrusted to the Deputy Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor, Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Valiyev.

"After acceptance of the criminal case for proceedings by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a new investigative and operational plan was drawn up. Unlike previous years, the preliminary investigation for each of the committed crimes was carried out in accordance with the unified investigative and operational plan of the criminal case in full compliance with international treaties,legal norms of our country, as well as the requirements of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev noted.

As he also explained, the materials of the investigation on the episode of the massacre in Baganis Ayrim village proved that on March 24, 1990, at about 8:00 (GMT +4), Armenian armed groups penetrated from the territory of Armenia into the village to completely or partially destroy Azerbaijanis as a national group, kill, and also evict the rural residents from their places of permanent residence without the grounds established by the norms of international law and the laws of Azerbaijan.

The aim of the groups was also to expel the Azerbaijani population, attack houses, administrations, enterprises and organizations and other crimes against Azerbaijanis, the official noted.

“Having attacked the village from different directions on various military equipment, military and special vehicles, using large-caliber firearms, machine guns, assault rifles, and grenade launchers, they intensively fired at the civilians of the village on the streets and in their own houses,” Aliyev said. “As a result, 10 people, including three women and one 39-day-old child, were killed with unimaginable torture, with special cruelty, only because they were Azerbaijanis, two people received bodily injuries of varying severity.”

Besides, according to him, 12 private houses were looted and burned, and 438 residents of the village were forcibly evicted from their places of legal residence without the grounds established by the norms of international law and the laws of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation of the criminal case, decisions were made to prosecute 18 persons, whose involvement in the commitment of crimes against peace and humanity on the episode of the massacre in Baganis Ayrim was proved, under articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced displacement population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyev further noted.

“On the basis of court decisions, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for these persons, and documents to ensure their search were sent to the National Bureau of Interpol in Azerbaijan and the Main Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the official said.

At present, comprehensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out in this direction, he added.