Special rep of President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district appointed (UPDATE)

Details added (first published:13:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Masim Mammadov as the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order, Masim Mammadov was appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, which is part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, created by Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 7, 2021 No. 1386 "On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan."