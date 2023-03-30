Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin-Khankendi road call on world community to respond to eco-terror (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, continues, Trend reports from the scene.

The demands of the protesters remain unchanged.

Currently, eco-activists and volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through the territory of the city of Shusha are chanting such slogans as "Our wealth is indivisible and cannot be given to anyone!", "Azerbaijan is united, it owns its wealth!", "End eco-crimes", "Stop eco-terror!", "Protect nature!", "No to ecocide! Yes to monitoring!".

The participants of the protest stated that there are no obstacles to movement along the Lachin-Khankendi road. The road is completely open for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.