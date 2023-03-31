Azerbaijani FM shares publication on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a tweet in connection with March 31 - the Day of the Azerbaijanis Genocide, Trend reports.

"105 years pass since the March Massacre when thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed on ethnic grounds by Armenians. On the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, we remember victims of the policy of genocide by Armenia against Azerbaijan and reiterate the significance of ending impunity to prevent the recurrence of such crimes," the tweet said.

In March-April 1918, Dashnak-Bolshevik armed groups operating under the mandate of the Baku Soviet carried out brutal massacres against tens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijanis in Baku, as well as in Shamakhi, Guba, Irevan, Zangazur, Garabagh, Nakhchivan and Kars regions. As a result of massacres, more than 16,000 people were brutally murdered and 167 villages were destroyed in Guba alone.