Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa's health condition significantly improves (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The health condition of Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa has significantly improved, Trend Reports citing the Facebook post of the MP.

"So I hope to leave the hospital in a few days and continue my treatment at home. Today I instructed my assistants to receive voters every week, as always, at my office in Bakikhanov settlement and to convey to me appeals for action,” the post said. “Starting next week, I plan to conduct an online reception of voters from home. I need to adapt to the conditions.”

According to the post, Mustafa had to postpone participation in the World Special Olympics in Berlin, which will be held in the summer.

“As the president of the committee for these games from Azerbaijan, believing in the success of our team, I will support it morally. As for the enemies of our nation, let them know that the struggle continues, and I am at the forefront of this struggle!” added the post.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under articles 277 (attempt on the life of a statesman or public figure with the aim of terminating his official or political activity or revenge for this activity) and 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and carrying of firearms, their component parts, ammunition by a group of persons, entered into a preliminary conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In connection with the assassination attempt on the MP, several people have been detained.