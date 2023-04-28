Azerbaijani delegation to observe referendum on draft constitutional law in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. An expanded delegation headed by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov went on a visit to Uzbekistan to monitor the progress of the referendum on the draft constitutional law "On the Constitution of Uzbekistan", which will be held on April 30, 2023, the CEC chairman told Trend.

The visit was carried out at the invitation of the Chairman of the CEC of Uzbekistan Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev.

During the visit, Panahov will hold meetings with his Uzbek counterpart, other officials, as well as with representatives of organizations involved in observing the referendum, and heads of top electoral bodies of foreign countries.

Representatives of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan participate as international observers in supervising of the referendum in Uzbekistan's Tashkent as part of the Organization of Turkic States and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The representatives of the CEC on the day of voting will monitor polling stations in the regions of the country.