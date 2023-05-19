Date of meeting of working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia being agreed - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The time and place of the next face-to-face meeting of the trilateral working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be determined, following consultations of the vice-premiers of the three countries, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk said, Trend reports.

"Today, during the day, intensive consultations are being held between the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the issue of restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus region within the framework of a trilateral working group under our joint chairmanship. The final decision on the place and time of the next in-person meeting of the trilateral working group will be made following consultations," he said.