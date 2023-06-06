President Ilham Aliyev participates in inauguration ceremony of new administrative building of Ministry of Agriculture in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The new administrative building of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been put into operation in Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov briefed the head of state on the building.

The construction of the building commenced in 2017 and was completed in June this year. The building offers space for some 500 employees of the Ministry’s office as well as Agrarian Credit and Development Agency, Agrarian Research Center, Agrarian Innovation Center and Agrarian Development Volunteers.

The new building with 215 rooms provides all working conditions for the employees. The building will house a special room for the Electronic Control Center, conference and meeting rooms fitted with multimedia equipment, canteen and parking lots.