Colombian TV channel shows story about new realities arising as result of Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The leading Colombian NTN24 news channel, broadcasting to the entire American continent, has shown a story about the new realities that have arisen in the region after the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told Trend.

The new channel showed that as a result of the 44-day Second Karabak War in 2020, the Azerbaijani army put an end to the 30-year Armenian occupation and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Despite the signing of a trilateral Ceasefire Declaration in November 2020 with the mediation of Russia, the Armenian armed forces continue to commit provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, information is provided on the ongoing peace talks.

Moreover, the story includes quotes from the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the meeting with citizens returning to the city of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district.

It is pointed out that Azerbaijan has strong positions at the negotiating table and on the border and that after Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, there are no serious obstacles to signing a peace agreement.