Mother of Azerbaijani, detained in Iran, provided details about his health condition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. A lawyer has been hired for Farid Safarli, an Azerbaijani citizen arrested in Iran.Farid Safarli's mother Dilyara Askerova told Trend on Thursday.

She claims that the lawyer is an Iranian attorney from Azerbaijan.

"The attorney has already met with Farid and the court and is familiar with the matter. There are no justifications for Farid's arrest, the attorney emphasized," she said.

Askerova added that yesterday she spoke with her son on the phone.

"Farid claimed he had health issues and underwent surgery on his intestines. Although he is in terrific health right now, he is really concerned about what is taking place. In the upcoming days, a decision on Farid's case need to be made. The attorney claimed that the judge might rule on Farid without Farid's presence at the final court hearing or his final argument under Iranian law. The judge claimed that Farid attempted to conduct espionage while in Iran but was unsuccessful. But there isn't any proof of this," she continued..

The accusation of "espionage" against Farid Safarli during the court proceeding was changed to "intention to commit espionage" on July 19.