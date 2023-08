BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The minister's visit to the region began on August 22. First, Hadja Lahbib visited Armenia, and then on August 23, she visited Georgia.

A briefing of the Belgian Minister together with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be held today.