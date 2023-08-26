Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes entertainment events for children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. At the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, another celebration was organized on August 26 for children left without parental care, Trend reports.

During the day, various entertainment programs were presented with the participation of DJs and animators.

Taking care of children left without parental care is a special objective in the activities carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. By regularly organizing such events, the Foundation once again draws the attention of the public to the importance of comprehensive care for these children.

Children from orphanages shared their impressions of this day at the dinner table, having interesting conversations with each other. The celebration coincided with the birthday of two pupils of orphanage No. 1 - Ali Hamidov and Ganira Zeynalova, a pupil of orphanage No. 3 - Jihan Isimkhanli. The event, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has become an unforgettable event for both children celebrating their birthdays and other children from orphanages.

Each child has received gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.