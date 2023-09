BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. New deputy foreign ministers have been appointed in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate our respected diplomats Yalchin Rafiyev and Samir Sharifov on their appointment as deputy ministers of foreign affairs and wish them success in their further activities to protect the interests of our state!," he noted.