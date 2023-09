BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan has nominated its candidacy for the post of Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for 2024-2026, the Secretary General of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs Mohammad Reza Majidi said at a meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

Majidi noted that he would support the candidacy of Azerbaijan.

The meeting of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs is being held in Baku on September 20-23.