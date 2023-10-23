Chronicles of Victory: October 23, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 27-th day of the second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli district.

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend district, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil district, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan district.

- President Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with the father of the National Hero Shukur Hamidov, who became a martyr.

- The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense disseminated information about the latest situation at the front. Important territories and heights were liberated. The Armenian armed forces, leaving the positions, deserted.

- Territories of Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts were subjected to intensive shelling, and four UAVs of Armenian armed forces were neutralized.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian personnel and armored vehicles was published.

- Video from the Minbashili village of Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, was published.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian volunteer detachments in the Khojavend and Fuzuli directions published.

- Video of the destruction of artillery units and the command post of the Armenian armed forces as a result of air strikes was published.