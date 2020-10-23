Armenian armed forces' manpower, armored vehicles destroyed, says Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
The manpower and armored vehicles of the Armenian armed forces, which were preparing for redeployment, have been destroyed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Trend presents the footage of destruction.
