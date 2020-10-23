Military volunteers, equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed in directions of Khojavend, Fuzuli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani army destroyed the Armenian army's line of defense, inflicting strong blows from all sides, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.
"On Oct. 23, scattered groups of volunteers and military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces have been destroyed in the Khojavend and Fuzuli directions of the front line. Video footage will be presented later," the Ministry said.
