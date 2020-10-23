Artillery units, command post of Armenian armed forces destroyed as result of airstrikes (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
Artillery units and a command post of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed as a result of airstrikes.
Trend presents this footage:
