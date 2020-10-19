Thirteen more Azerbaijani settlements liberated from occupation - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
"The Soltanli, Emirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyerchinveysalli, Niyazguzlar, Kechel Memmedli, Shahvelli, Haji Ismayilli and Isagli villages of Jabrayil district have been liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter account.
"Armenia’s armed forces have blatantly violated the agreed humanitarian ceasefire regime and as of 00:02 hours, 18 October, used heavy artillery to fire on Azerbaijan’s residential areas and combat positions.
There are dead and wounded due to these heinous actions. Azerbaijan’s Army retaliated befittingly and liberated several settlements," President Aliyev wrote.
