Azerbaijani President's assistant discusses bilateral relations with Iranian ambassador

Politics Materials 28 October 2023 22:51 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani President's assistant discusses bilateral relations with Iranian ambassador

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyid Abbas Mousavi, Trend reports.

Bilateral relations, processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, as well as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the role of Islamic countries in this regard.

