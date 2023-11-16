Azerbaijani FM talks development of ties in intellectual property sphere with Eurasian Patent Office President (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received President of the Eurasian Patent Office Grigory Ivliev, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting it was noted that the development of intellectual property institute in Azerbaijan is in the focus of attention of the country's leadership, large-scale structural reforms are carried out in this area, management is optimized.

It was noted that in documents of state importance, such as the Development Concept "Azerbaijan 2020: a look into the future", "National priorities of socio-economic development: Azerbaijan 2030" and "Strategy of socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", a special place is given to the directions of development of intellectual property sphere.

Cooperation relations between the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan and Eurasian Patent Office and Eurasian Patent Organization were emphasized, as well as mutually beneficial activities within the framework of international organizations are of great importance.

In order to promote the development of relations in the field of intellectual property, the importance was expressed of continuing contacts at the executive and working levels, discussing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation through such events as conferences, round tables.

During the meeting there was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest, including the links of cooperation between the Eurasian Patent Office and other international organizations, the latest trends in the field of global patent applications, elections to the relevant structures of the Eurasian Patent Office.

