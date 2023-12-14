Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish FM visits grave of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, Turkic Martyrship monument, Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 14 December 2023 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, visited the grave of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Alley of Martyrs and the monument of Turkic Martyrship (the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers-martyrs), Trend reports.

Fidan firstly honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave in the Alley of Honor.

Then he visited the monument of Turkic Martyrship. A wreath and bouquets were laid at the monument.

The graves of martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were also visited, a wreath was laid in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

