Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with UNICEF Regional Director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting with the UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia and Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe Regina De Dominicis, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the discussion, it was underlined that Azerbaijan places a high value on partnerships with the United Nations and its agencies, with UNICEF being particularly important.

It was underlined that Azerbaijan and UNICEF have a long-term and viable collaboration that covers a variety of areas. Azerbaijan is focused on protecting and preserving children's rights; the country has signed various international documents in this area, notably the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, in recent years. In 2020, the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Children for 2020-2030" was adopted, along with a 5-year action plan within this framework.

Mine threat awareness in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as prospects for collaboration in other areas, were also reviewed at the meeting.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel