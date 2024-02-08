Secretary General of APA congratulates Azerbaijan on successful presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. I congratulate the Azerbaijani government on the high voter turnout at the extraordinary presidential election and the excellent conduct of this election, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in Baku. Trend reports.

"It is a great pleasure for me and for my delegation to participate in the election as an international observer. Our delegation includes representatives of the President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly as well as the Türkiye's Parliament. Indeed, we witnessed active participation of voters in the election," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

