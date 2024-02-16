AccessBank collaborates with Tegeta Motors Baku to enhance the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan

AccessBank, a prominent financial institution dedicated to fostering the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan, has entered into a partnership with Tegeta Motors Baku, a renowned leader in sales, service, and provision of spare parts for specialized equipment. This agreement encompasses financial cooperation and the sale of special equipment, spanning a duration of 12 months with the potential for extension.

“Supporting the development of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan is a priority focus for AccessBank, and we are pleased to contribute further to facilitating accessible financing and the procurement of specialized equipment for entrepreneurs on advantageous terms. AccessBank has earned the trust of entrepreneurs as a reliable partner, and we are committed to upholding this principle, aiding entrepreneurship development across various stages," remarked Renat Humbatov, a member of the Management Board and Executive Director of Micro and Agro businesses at AccessBank.

“We are delighted to collaborate with AccessBank in providing our customers with the opportunity to acquire special equipment on favorable terms. Tegeta serves as the exclusive representative of the British brand, JCB, in Azerbaijan. Alongside offering top-tier JCB construction and specialized equipment, we provide comprehensive after-sales services. We engage in partnerships with leading companies in the construction, logistics, and oil sectors. We view the cooperation agreement with AccessBank as a significant stride in fostering business development," expressed Alexander Lapereshvili, Director of Tegeta Motors Baku.

For more information and installment purchase options for equipment under special conditions, please contact the Contact Center at 151, as well as the AccessBank’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn).

Tegeta Motors Baku, established in February 2017 by the international company Tegeta Motors, holds a prominent position in the sales, repair, maintenance, and provision of spare parts for specialized equipment. Rising swiftly to become one of the foremost companies in Azerbaijan, it has garnered favor among users in a short span of time. Tegeta Motors Baku is involved not only in retail but also in corporate sales of spare parts for specialized equipment, collaborating with leading companies in the construction, logistics, and oil sectors. Tegeta Motors offers customers quality products sourced from Baku, China, Turkey, and various European countries, ensuring a high level of service and customer satisfaction.

AccessBank, a leading institution in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector, has been catering to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders comprise international organizations and institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. With a network of 32 branches, including 14 in Baku and 18 in regional areas, AccessBank continues to provide accessible financing solutions for SMEs.

AccessBank CJSC operates under license number 245, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 25, 2002. The bank's headquarters is located at 3 Tbilisi Avenue, Yasamal district, Baku city.