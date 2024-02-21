Azerbaijan appoints head of Sadarak district executive authority - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Naim Jahidzada has been appointed as head of the Executive Authority of Sadarak district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Acting in accordance with Article 141 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To appoint Naim Jahidzada as Head of the Executive Authority of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the decree reads.

