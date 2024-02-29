Azerbaijani FM, German FFO State Secretary go over peace deal prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Thomas Bagger as part of his working visit to Germany, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged perspectives on bilateral cooperation and discussions in Berlin between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties stressed the significance of Azerbaijan-Germany relations and showed interest in advancing them. Concurrently, the Azerbaijani side underscored its objection to a smear campaign targeting the country within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the European Union, and other forums.

It was mentioned that hosting the 29th session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, along with the visit of the delegation led by Executive Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, has opened up extensive opportunities for collaboration.

The German side received information on the potential of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including details about the ongoing negotiations and our country's perspectives on the draft peace agreement. Gratitude was also extended to the German side for their support in facilitating meetings to advance the process.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

