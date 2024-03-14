Zangezur corridor must be opened - chairman of OTS' Council of Elders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Zangezur corridor must be opened, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim told reporters, Trend reports.

"This is also reflected in the ceasefire agreement. After the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, Armenia has an opportunity to withdraw its country from the blockade. Armenia should amend its Constitution, abandon its aspirations for independence, and get rid of the Mount Agrydag symbol," Yıldırım stressed.

Will be updated