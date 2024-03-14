South Caucasus approaching peace, stability - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The South Caucasus is approaching peace and stability, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter addressed to the XI Global Baku Forum participants, Trend reports.

"I congratulate the leadership of Azerbaijan on the successful holding of the Global Baku Forum.

The forum has been held for many years and has become a tradition. The forum theme, Restoring a Fractured World, is a fundamental issue for us. Faced with constantly growing global and regional conflicts, we must act together against such challenges.

Fracturing begins at the regional level, extending to the global, which also has its complications. We are working towards peace between Russia and Ukraine.

As for the South Caucasus, here, after 30 years, Karabakh was liberated from occupation. Peace and stability in this region are not far off," said the letter.

The letter from Erdogan was read by the Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States' (OTS) Elders Council Binali Yildirim.

Meanwhile, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

