Baku hosts ninth trilateral meeting of FMs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and....(PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Baku hosts the ninth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Hakan Fidan, and Ilia Darchiashvili, Trend reports.

In his opening speech, Bayramov outlined the topics that would be discussed at the meeting.

According to him, the parties will exchange views on issues of mutual interest in trilateral cooperation, determine the venue for the next meeting, and adopt the Baku Declaration.

"Our cooperation plays a significant role in ensuring security and stability in the region. Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye are reliable partners. Moreover, the historical changes that have occurred in the region in recent years are the result of Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity, recognized at the international level," added the Azerbaijani minister.

He pointed out that the new reality in the region promises new perspectives in terms of utilizing its potential.

After the minister's speech, the meeting continued in a closed format.

To note, the eighth trilateral meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers was held in Tbilisi on December 23, 2019.

