Azerbaijan, Jordan sign agreement on cooperation in defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has paid an official visit to Jordan, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

During his visit, Hasanov met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef Huneiti.

Cooperation in the military, and military-technical sphere, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the enlarged meeting.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was signed on cooperation in defense.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel