Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with King of Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Jordan, met with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Zakir Hasanov conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation with Jordan in the military sphere, as well as in many other areas.