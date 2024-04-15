Minister Bayramov takes part in FMs' meeting of Strategic Dialogue (PHOTO) UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. For the first time, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attends the Foreign Minister’s Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” as a guest of honor, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada wrote on X, Trend reports.

He noted that much has been accomplished among our countries, and even more is to come.

"The minister highlighted the significance of enhancing inter-regional ties and fostering multifaceted cooperation among brotherly nations during the meeting.

His speech underscored trust and commitment to the Strategic Dialogue, which serves as a foundation for advancing towards a stronger partnership between our regions," the spokesperson said.

The second meeting of foreign ministers of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” has begun its work in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as the guest of honor at the event.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the event is also attended by delegations from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

To note, the first meeting of foreign ministers of the Strategic Dialogue “Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council” was held on September 7, 2022, in Riyadh.

