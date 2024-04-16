MoU on establishing Turkish-Azerbaijani University approved - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University (TAU), Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University has been approved.

Upon the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan will send a notification to the Government of Türkiye regarding the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding.