Azerbaijan briefs ICJ judges on Armenia's Nazi promotion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov spoke about the role of Armenian Nazi ringleader Garegin Nzhdeh and his racist ideology in ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis at the hearings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Azerbaijan vs. Armenia case conducted based on Armenia's preliminary objections, Trend reports.

Mammadov told the ICJ judges that during Armenia's occupation, the country was administered by a party that declared itself the intellectual heir of Nzhdeh, claiming that his ideals are still alive at the official level today and have been embraced by numerous Armenian fascist parties.

The deputy minister mentioned that Nzhdeh's ideas also encourage occupation.

He also brought to the court's attention several quotes from the ideology of Tseghakron.

"Modern Armenia covers only 1/19th part of our (Armenian) historical homeland... I am Tseghakron, and I must defeat the enemy of my race, the Turks," Mammadov cited one of the quotes.

Elnur Mammadov added that Nzhdeh remains a national hero in Armenia today.

He emphasized that one of the monuments in his honor was unveiled by the President of Armenia in 2016.

