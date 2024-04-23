Our cooperation with China is expanding in political and economic areas, as well as in transportation - President İlham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Our policy with respect to One China is very well-known to our Chinese partners, and China has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. So, this was a kind of a basis for our cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“Now, our cooperation is expanding in political and economic areas, as well as in transportation. I have met with President Xi Jinping many times and have had very good impressions from our meetings. And actually, these meetings gave additional impetus to our relations,” the head of state underscored.