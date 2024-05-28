Azerbaijan has always promoted legitimate interests and concerns of Small Island Developing States - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan has always been in solidarity with the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and promoted their legitimate interests and concerns, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” held in Antigua and Barbuda, Trend reports.

"During the 4-year-long Azerbaijani Chairmanship to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), we spared no effort to advance the Movement’s agenda.

Leading the NAM gave Azerbaijan an opportunity to better understand the needs and concerns of all its Member States, including SIDS," the head of state noted.