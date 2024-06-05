Hungary welcomes peace efforts of Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungary welcomes the peace efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Hungarian minister pointed out that peace in the region must be restored.

"We want to prevent the European Union from ever again dousing a smothering fire with oil. It ought to give Azerbaijan the same level of funding for demining as it gives to Armenia. Armenia and Azerbaijan have acted with greater seriousness.Throughout Hungary's EU presidency, the country will continue to back all peace initiatives in the region because both peoples deserve peace and stability," Szijjarto emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel