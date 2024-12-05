Azerbaijani, Swedish FMs discuss normalization of relations with Armenia

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to discuss the ongoing regional situation and the normalization process of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

According to the ministry, Bayramov informed the Swedish minister that Armenia’s constitution still contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Notably, the meeting took place in Malta within the framework of the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Will be updated