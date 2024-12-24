President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on new thermal power plant construction............

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures related to constructing a new thermal power plant (TPP) in the nation's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, in implementation of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 3910 of June 5, 2023, and in order to ensure the increase in electricity production in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic using the potential of public-private partnerships and the export of electricity, it is hereby decreed:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) shall, within five months, ensure the negotiation with potential partner-investors, attract consulting companies, prepare technical and economic justifications, and other project documents for the construction, taking into account international experience, of a new thermal power plantin the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The company shall submit final proposals regarding the implementation of the project to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for approval in coordination with the relevant state bodies (structures).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan:

2.1. Together with the Ministry of Economy and other relevant state bodies (structures), ensure that the state budget’s capital investment section (investment expenditures) provides the necessary funds for the works required to connect the planned new thermal power plantto the transmission network and improve other resulting necessary infrastructure, in line with the stage of project implementation.

2.2. Together with the President’s Representative Office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, the Azerenerji Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) and other relevant state bodies (structures), resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

3.1. In coordination with the President’s Representative Office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, within one month, ensure the submission of proposals from SOCAR regarding the land plot for the construction of the thermal power station, and take appropriate measures related to the issues arising from this.

3.2. Together with the Azerenerji and Azerishig OJSCs, submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan regarding the connection of the thermal power plant to the energy system of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the electricity needed to meet the internal needs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3.3. Take necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this decree.