Azerbaijan, UAE hold talks to boost bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The third round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took place in Abu Dhabi on February 11, the Azerbaijani MFA's press service told Trend.

"On the Azerbaijani side, the consultations were led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, while on the UAE side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Lana Zaki Nusseibeh chaired the meeting.

An extensive exchange of views on the current state and future prospects for the development of bilateral political, economic, energy, and humanitarian relations was held during the consultations.

Opportunities for expanding cooperation in a multilateral format, particularly within international organizations, such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), were also discussed.

The mutual coordination and cooperation within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) were highly praised.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also addressed.

The UAE side was briefed on the current post-conflict situation in the region, the peace process, reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as demining and the return of Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister also visited the UAE's TRENDS Research and Advisory Center, where the head of the research department, Mohamed Salem Al-Salemi, shared insights into the organization's activities. The development of cooperation between the Center and Azerbaijan's research institutions was also discussed.

In a meeting with the Center's leadership and researchers, Yalchin Rafiev spoke about Azerbaijan's foreign policy, its position on current regional and international processes, and discussed further prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE," the Ministry’s statement said.

