Azerbaijan's CEC thumbs up municipal election outcomes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has given the green light to the final results of the municipal election that took place on January 29, 2025, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting that focused on the final results of the municipal elections.

Furthermore, the CEC Members ratified and validated the procedural framework regarding the electoral outcome.

To recall, on January 29, Azerbaijan held its first municipal election in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal election in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Municipalities in Azerbaijan are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

