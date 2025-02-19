UAE president inspects Azerbaijani military products at IDEX 2025 exhibition

Photo: Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited the stand of Azerbaijan’s “Azersilah” Defense Industry Holding CJSC, under the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition held in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense Industry.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, provided the UAE President with detailed information about the military products manufactured by Azerbaijan, which were displayed at the exhibition. The head of state wished success to the Azerbaijani delegation actively participating in the IDEX 2025 exhibition.

Later, Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto visited the defense products manufactured in Azerbaijan. Detailed information was provided about the local products.

Additionally, today, within the framework of the exhibition, Minister Mustafaev met with the UAE’s Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the EDGE Group, Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Tawazun Council Nasser Al Nuaimi, and officials from People's Republic of China’s CETC International co., Ltd.

During these meetings, the opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry were discussed, and there was an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

The IDEX 2025 International Defense Exhibition will continue until February 21.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel