EY chosen by ABA at Banking Awards 2017 for award in Golden Partner category

26 December 2017 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

EY was chosen by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) at the Banking Awards 2017 for an award in the Golden Partner category for excellent cooperation with the Association throughout the year. The ceremony was held on 21 December 2017.

The event was attended by top management of commercial banks, representative offices of international financial institutions in Azerbaijan, leaders of ABA expert groups, media partners and others.

Zakir Nuriyev, ABA President, highlighted that the organization’s experts participated in the drafting and application of a number of bills and regulations in 2017. He added: "The ABA also organized an international IT conference on cybersecurity in the banking and financial sector - the 2nd banking forum entitled Adapting the banking sector to the current stage of development: reforms, results, prospects."

During the forum, both local and foreign experts delivered interesting presentations and expressed useful views.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies around the world. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In doing so, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients, and for our communities.

EY works together with companies across the CIS and assists them in realizing their business goals. 5,000 professionals work at 20 CIS offices (in Baku, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Togliatti, Vladivostok, Almaty, Astana, Bishkek, Kyiv, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Minsk, and other locations).

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

EY in Azerbaijan

EY made a major commitment to the development of Azerbaijan and the region by opening the office in Baku 23 years ago. Today, in addition to being the leading audit and consulting firm in Azerbaijan, we are the leading professional services firm in the region. As a result of our experience and competence, we have been able to assist both domestic and international companies as well as state-owned entities to develop and manage the challenges of the international economy.

There are currently more than 200 people working in our Baku office that serve our clients in Azerbaijan. EY’s strength in the Caspian Region and the firm’s commitment of resources are important to the entities operating in the region. It means that as we grow, EY will continue to demonstrate a tradition of hiring and training local professionals to be leaders in our practice.

