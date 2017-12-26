EY chosen by ABA at Banking Awards 2017 for award in Golden Partner category

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

EY was chosen by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) at the Banking Awards 2017 for an award in the Golden Partner category for excellent cooperation with the Association throughout the year. The ceremony was held on 21 December 2017.

The event was attended by top management of commercial banks, representative offices of international financial institutions in Azerbaijan, leaders of ABA expert groups, media partners and others.

Zakir Nuriyev, ABA President, highlighted that the organization’s experts participated in the drafting and application of a number of bills and regulations in 2017. He added: "The ABA also organized an international IT conference on cybersecurity in the banking and financial sector - the 2nd banking forum entitled Adapting the banking sector to the current stage of development: reforms, results, prospects."

During the forum, both local and foreign experts delivered interesting presentations and expressed useful views.

