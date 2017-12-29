New TV channel to launch broadcasting in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

The National TV and Radio Council of Azerbaijan at its meeting announced Turkel TV LLC as the winner of the competition on opening of a nationwide television channel, which was held from November 16 to December 16, the Council said.

The new channel is granted an unlimited license for nationwide television broadcasting.

Turkel TV has the best creative qualities, more suitable material and technical base and professional personnel as compared to candidates.

The competition was held under a decision of the Council, dated November 14, 2017, in connection with the opening of a specialized (news) nationwide TV broadcasting channel (the 31st TV channel in Baku city and on the Absheron Peninsula).

Moreover, it was decided to start broadcasting of AzTV and Mədəniyyət TV channels in high-quality digital format (HD) in Baku and Absheron peninsula from January 1, 2018.

