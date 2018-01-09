Operational meeting held as part of search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

9 January 2018 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

An operational meeting was held at the Operations Headquarters established by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in connection with the search for mountain climbers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, the ministry said in a statement Jan. 9.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

Deputy minister of emergency situations, Lieutenant General Faig Tagizade, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev, head of Operations Headquarters, heads of agencies involved in the search and rescue operations, professional mountaineers, and Austrian experts took part in the operational meeting.

The work carried out so far to find the mountaineers was analyzed and the tasks for the coming days were reviewed at the meeting. It was noted that on Dec. 27, 2017, the Ministry of Emergency Situations started search and rescue operations. It was also noted that an Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers were involved in the search operations.

At the same time, a team from Austria's Interior Ministry, who were in Azerbaijan on Jan. 5, 2018, visited the Guba district. Foreign experts reviewed areas where the mountain climbers could be more likely found, and came to conclusion that carrying out search in those areas is dangerous for life.

Also, upcoming tasks were discussed and relevant recommendations were given at the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Single platform for managing medical institutions may appear in Azerbaijan
ICT 9 January 20:31
Austrian rescuer talks search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers
Society 9 January 19:49
New online education platform being created in Azerbaijan
ICT 9 January 18:58
Search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan’s Guba continues (PHOTOS)
Society 9 January 18:25
Azerbaijan increases its peacekeepers in NATO-led Afghanistan mission (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 9 January 18:03
Iran eyes to resume Anzali-Baku sea passenger voyages
Tourism 9 January 17:52
Azerbaijan calls on Japan to invest in establishment of big enterprises
Economy news 9 January 17:23
Azerbaijan’s university to create startup accelerator
ICT 9 January 17:21
Visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens - INFOGRAPHICS
Tourism 9 January 17:09
Implementation of Azerbaijan’s plan for ICT dev't enters new stage
ICT 9 January 17:00
Missing Azerbaijani alpinists changed route – emergencies ministry
Society 9 January 16:38
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan arrange postal money transfer service
ICT 9 January 15:49
Two Iranian females detained while trying to leave Baku with fake IDs (PHOTO)
Society 9 January 15:41
Azerbaijan creates software to maintain register of encumbrance of movable property
Tenders 9 January 15:23
Azerbaijani, Bulgarian presidents talk gas supplies, direct flights
Politics 9 January 15:22
Azerbaijan, WB mulling new loan within agricultural project
Economy news 9 January 15:14
FIG: Skills of Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches have grown significantly (PHOTO)
Society 9 January 14:37
ICRC officials visit Armenian saboteurs detained in Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 January 14:18