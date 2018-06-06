US Embassy hosts Iftar dinner for Masalli women entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

US Charge d'Affaires William Gill hosted an Iftar dinner in Masalli for local women entrepreneurs and other community members, the US Embassy in Baku said in a press release.

Aybaniz Gafarova, Deputy Head of the Masalli Executive Committee, Gamar Javadli, Deputy Head of the Caucasus Muslim Board, and representatives of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, as well as UNDP representatives, also attended.

In his remarks, Charge d’Affaires Gill mentioned this year’s holy month of Ramadan coincides with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which was the first Muslim parliamentary republic and the first Muslim state to establish gender equality in the law by granting women the right to vote.

He pointed out the ADR’s rich legacy and how it lives on through the accomplishments of women and their vital roles in society. The US Embassy is pleased that many of the women attending the Iftar have benefited from support from USAID and UNDP programs, which helped them build small businesses and create new opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Ramadan has been observed in the United States for over 200 years, beginning with President Thomas Jefferson’s Iftar dinner in honor of Tunisian ambassador to the United States Sidi Soliman Mellimelli.

Today, more than 3 million American Muslim come together during Ramadan to reflect on our common values of peace, charity and forgiveness.

