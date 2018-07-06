Azerbaijan prevents large-scale heroin shipment to Europe (PHOTO)

6 July 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani customs officers have prevented an attempt to send a large shipment of drugs from Iran to Ukraine, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee said in a message July 6.

Mercedes-Benz Axor cargo vehicle driven by Azerbaijani citizen Imamverdi Agayev was detained and inspected at the customs border checkpoint in Azerbaijan’s Astara district.

The vehicle had to deliver the cargo “Sodium Karbonat” from Iran’s Mojtaba Shage Azar company to Ukraine’s LLC Lisintra by transit through Azerbaijan.

During inspection, 260 kilograms of drugs were found in two pallets, in 25 polyethylene bags with the inscription “Najı Sodium Bicarbonate Fire Extinguishing Powder.”

The Forensic Sciences Centre of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Justice established that the drug turned out to be heroin made by an artisanal method.

This is while in late May, Azerbaijani customs officers seized more than half a ton of heroin. A batch of a total weight of 515 kilograms was found in a truck going from Iran to Azerbaijan.

